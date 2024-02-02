media release: Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), will be hosting an opening reception on Friday February 2, 2024 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm for the Black History Month Art Exhibition at the LOUD Gallery at Omega School, 835 West Badger Road (lower level), Madison, Wisconsin, 53713. The exhibit is on display through Feb. 29.

The Black History Month Art Exhibition will continue LOUD’s efforts to recognize artistic diversity in Dane County, including the Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibition last fall 2023 at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Here is the roster of some of the local and statewide artists included in this collection:

Matthew Braunginn

Sharon Byjrd

Jerry Butler

Issis Macias

Alina Puente Oby

Edward Wade

Michael Ward

Oscar Mireles Curator of the LOUD gallery said “ This exhibition on the south side of Madison is a great opportunity to showcase the immense talent and artistry that comes from diverse neighborhoods in Dane County.” The Black History Month Art Exhibition captures the many different voices and visions of diversity”