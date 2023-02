Feb. 22 update: Vera Court Neighborhood Center's Black History Month Celebration has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 7th 6-8pm at Mendota Elementary School due to inclement weather.

press release: Vera Court Neighborhood Center Presents…Celebrate Black History Month: Living Legends of Madison

Thursday, February 23, 6-8pm

Please save the date & join us for a community meal, youth performances and speakers! All are welcome!

Contact Tom Qualls at 608-246-8372 tomq@veracourt.org with any questions