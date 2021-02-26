ONLINE: Black History Month Celebration

media release: Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the President, First Lady, Vice President and Second Gentleman will host a virtual Black History Month Celebration. The pre-taped event will include performances by Anthony Hamilton and the St. Augustine Gospel Choir. The pre-recorded program will be livestreamed and share messages celebrating the Black experience and Black contributions to our country’s history. The event will also highlight the executive actions and policy proposals that honor Black History by working to lift every voice and improving the futures of Black Americans.

The event will be livestreamed on the White House official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

To join the celebration at 8:00 PM ET, please click here.