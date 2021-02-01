ONLINE: Black History Month Kickoff

media release: The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus will kickoff the observance of Black History Month with a virtual event hosted over Facebook Live. At the event, members of the caucus, Governor Evers, Lt. Governor Barnes and Secretaries of DOC, DNR, DSPS and DPI will give remarks. In addition, there will be musical entertainment from Prenicia Clifton, Payton Wade and DJ Vanessa McDowell. A libation will be performed by Dr. Ademola Iyi-Eweka, a prayer by Dr. Apostle Bishop Godfrey Stubbs and a spoken word performance by Janiya Williams.

WHO: Governor Evers, Lt. Governor Barnes, Rep. Stubbs, Rep. Bowen, Rep.Baldeh, Rep.Haywood, Rep.Drake, Rep.Myers, Rep.Moore-Omokunde, Sen.Johnson, Secretary Carr, Secretary Crim, Secretary Cole and Superintendent Taylor.

WHEN: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:00pm

WHERE: Virtuallly over FB Live: https://www.facebook.com/events/1290219088028518/