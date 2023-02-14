Online

Black History Month Workshops

media release: February is Black History Month. Join us in celebrating with free virtual workshops offered by community members doing work related to food! You can watch workshops live (at 1 pm on Sundays and 5:30 pm on Tuedays) or view the replay on Facebook at a time that is convenient for you. Follow Badger Rock Neighborhood Center and Rooted on Facebook for additional upcoming workshops and community member spotlights throughout the month.

This month's workshops include:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 7: Homemade Pantry Staples with Jasmine Banks
  • Sunday, Feb. 12: Tour of Creator's Cottage with author Catrina Sparkman
  • Tuesday, Feb. 14: Mock fried chicken made with oyster mushrooms with Kim Fruin, FarmHer Greens
  • Sunday, Feb. 19: Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture Program with Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Urban Triage
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21: Honey hair moisturizer with Renesha Carter, Community Connector at Rooted
  • Sunday, Feb. 26: We Eat to Remember: Soul Food Poetry with poet Fabu Carter
  • Tuesday, Feb. 28: Food to support pregnancy with Charisse Johnson, Harambee Village Doulas

Info

Lectures & Seminars
Food & Drink
608-960-4615
Google Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-14 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-14 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-14 17:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-21 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-21 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-21 17:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black History Month Workshops - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 ical