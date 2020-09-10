RSVP for "Black Magic" Pastels

press release: Black papers and other supports can help create mystery or mood in your work, as well as make your colors sing! We'll explore the use of different black papers for two or three floral or nature-based projects. This workshop is geared toward those with some soft pastel experience but beginners with good drawing skills are welcome. A selection of hard and soft pastels is required; all papers are provided; see supply list for other required materials. Please bring a bag lunch.

Date and Time: Sunday, September 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: September 10

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $125/$100 member