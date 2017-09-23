press release: The program includes Five Stick$ (2014) by Columbian composer Víctor Agudelo, Petit Suite (1889) by French composer Claude Debussy, and flights (selections) of Beer Music (2016), a suite of short pieces inspired by Madison area microbrews by American composer Brian DuFord.

Free!

Black Marigold is a dynamic wind quintet that dazzles audiences throughout Wisconsin with energetic performances. As advocates of new music and living composers, they present captivating concerts introducing new music, while also highlighting classic woodwind quintet repertoire. Black Marigold fosters fresh perceptions of new music by showcasing pieces that are equally enjoyable for performers and audiences alike. They breathe new life into the woodwind quintet setting, and you will leave their concerts smarter, happier and more inspired than when you arrived!

"Black Marigold has a fresh sound and plays with uncanny precision due in part to a unique chemistry." - Isthmus

Vote for your favorite beer!

Choose your favorite beer and we’ll perform the top six as a flight of Beer Music. Don’t know which is your favorite yet? Check out our “Tasting Notes” and see what strikes your fancy.

Vote HERE