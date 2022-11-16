Black Maternal & Child Health (part II)

media release: Join the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW) at an upcoming Community Powered Policy Session to share your thoughts on the most pressing issues affecting Black women, children, and families. Your feedback will directly shape the policy recommendations included in our “Policy Blueprint for Black Women’s Health: Black Women Deserve,” which will be published as a resource and roadmap for policymakers and decision-makers across the nation. For a peek inside our Policy Blueprint, check out our Preamble, available on our website at https://www.ffbww.org/blackwomendeserve. We look forward to seeing you soon! Questions? Contact us at info@ffbww.org.