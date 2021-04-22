press release: Join The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for the first annual Black Maternal & Child Health Summit, Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, 9:00am – 3:00pm CST

Join the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance of Dane County for the 1st Annual Wisconsin Black Maternal & Child Health Summit.

This one-day conference, hosted by and for Black Women, is intended for Black Women, Mothers, Birthing Parents, Birth Workers, Community Leaders and Black Women Reproductive Justice advocates in Wisconsin who are ready to join forces to share our successes and to drive solutions together.

Wisconsin leads the nation in racial birth disparities impacting Black women and babies, and is 1st in the nation for Black infant mortality. Black mothers in Wisconsin face a 5x’s greater maternal mortality rate than our white peers, and simultaneously face social, economic, and healthcare barriers that place their health and well-being at risk.

Yet, Black women continue to pioneer solutions to address this problem, from positions of community, systems, and policy. Black Doulas, birth workers, non-profit and community leaders, grassroots activists, healthcare professionals, business owners, policy makers, and Reproductive Justice advocates are doing the work and driving new critical visibility, accountability, and solutions to turn the tide.

Join us as we celebrate Black women’s work, and create new synergy to drive change in Wisconsin’s first-in-the-nation racial birth disparities. We will prevail!