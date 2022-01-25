ONLINE: Black Men's Health Empowerment Movement

press release: We're less than two weeks from the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men's Health and Education Center's 6th Annual kickoff event, where Black men are empowered to keep their New Year's resolution intact even if a slip occurs. Our 2022 theme is focused on Colon Cancer Screening and Early Detection. Please register to join what I promise to be a great discussion with Dr. Trevelle Ellis, Chris Spencer and my college classmate and teammate Mr. Dannon Green who will treat guest to a gut busting 30 min comedy show.

https://form.jotform.com/220003256648146