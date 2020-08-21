× Expand Tom Klingele Rooftop Cinema at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

press release: Save the dates for the 2020 season of Rooftop Cinema, bringing you independent films screened in a socially distant setting in MMoCA’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden! In its fifteenth season, the 2020 series takes place at sundown, at approximately 8 pm, on August 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The program will follow Forward Dane guidelines for outdoor gatherings, with limited capacity. As a protective measure, seating will be in designated areas and chairs will not be provided; please come prepared with a blanket or camp chair. Masks are required inside MMoCA.

Rooftop Cinema is $5 per screening/free for MMoCA members and anyone age 21 and younger. Purchase tickets beginning July 29 on MMoCA's Rooftop Cinema webpage. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Screenings are cancelled if rain is likely; check MMoCA's website for updates.

Aug. 21: Khalik Allah’s Black Mother alternates between the sacred and the profane in a vivid survey of multiple generations living in Jamaica. “A proclamation, a poem and a prayer punctuated by three trimesters; Black Mother is an audio-visual love letter to Jamaica,” explains Allah. “There’s no container for this film, it overflows with intimate portraiture and prayers that are intended to hit you in the chest more than the head.” Featured in New Directors, New Films in 2018, and currently showcased on the Criterion Channel.