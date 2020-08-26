ONLINE: Black National Convention Info Session

https://www.facebook.com/events/584787108865381/

press release: Join the director of the African American Roundtable, Markasa Tucker and the Community Power Building Coordinator, Mahnker Dahnweih just days before the Black National Convention virtual broadcast to learn more about the Movement 4 Black Lives, their platform, and the upcoming BNC!

On Friday, August 28, at 6 p.m. CST, the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) and Electoral Justice Project will host the virtual 2020 Black National Convention (BNC) broadcast! This will be a multi-hour broadcast filled with energy, celebration, education, electoral justice, and a vision for Black Lives before the biggest election of our time, and long after.

During this time we'll ratify one of the boldest Black political agenda our country has even seen only days after the Democratic and Republican National Conventions and ahead of November, when Black voters will play a pivotal role in determining whether we have four more years of domination or a new set of challenges to overcome.

We will mobilize Black people to uphold our right to vote and hold elected officials and institutions accountable to our visionary demands.

RSVP today for Friday, at BlackNovember.org and join us Wednesday, August 26, for our live information session.

#BNC

#DefendBlackLives

#DefundPolice