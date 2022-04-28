press release: Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since it’s conception. For just as long, we have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that. We invite you to discover, support and enjoy Black artists with us. One of the most valuable aspects of country music is its versatility and diversity in sound. Country, blues, folk, and Americana music often overlap or weave together- our artists explore all of those sounds and intersections. Offered in two formats, writers rounds and festival sets, the Black Opry Revue showcases the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres.