The Black Parade (My Chemical Romance tribute), Star 67 (emo)

Erica Stowers The Black Parade (aka Star 67).

media release: $10 ADV / $15 DOS

Eyeliner, angst, and memories of MySpace - get ready to scream your heart out at the Midwest's best live Emo Nite! This special event will feature hours of Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, and much more all performed LIVE by Star 67, before a special tribute set by The Black Parade to the defining band of the era - My Chemical Romance. Skinny jeans, band tees, and your old pair of Vans are a must for this one-night-only throwback party!