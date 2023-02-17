media release: Loud 'N Unchained Celebrates Black History Month with an all Black QTDisabled Showcase + Mini Black Artists Market featuring LGBTQ and /or Disabled Artists. The stage will also feature DJ Femme Noir and performers: Shasparay Irvin, Basal Jones, Sunshine Raynebow, Warrior Priestess Alikz, MiMi Sanchez, Amethyst Von Trolleberg, R. B. Simon, Lexy Linez, Rain Cooper, Sarah B., and T. S. Banks. Artists represent a wide range of genres and artistic mediums including poets, drag, lyricists, and musicians!! This showcase is also a market to support these local artists and be able to take some of their art home with you!

Open to Everyone. To keep everyone safe, We ask that you wear a mask in the performance/market space. We'll have several on hand at the door.

This event is part of the Ripple Project, a year-long series of free public humanities programs focused on equity in the Dane County public libraries. Learn more at www.beyondthepage.info/ripple-project