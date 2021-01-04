ONLINE: Black Star Drum Academy

media release: Black Star Drum Academy, a newly formed training program for those who aspire to join the Black Star Drum Line, is now accepting students of all skill levels for January to March virtual classes.

Founded in 2019 by Director, Joey B. Banks, the Academy program’s focus is to create a diverse, equal, and inclusive environment for Wisconsin youth 8-18 years old to participate in the “percussive arts”. Those who join the Academy will have the opportunity to take weekly, one hour (virtual) group classes for ten weeks with some of the Madison area’s best drummers.

Black Star Drum Academy curriculum includes:

Marching Drum Techniques

Drum Kit

Ensemble & Individual Performance

Music Theory – Rhythm Notation

Team Building & Leadership

Scholastic Achievement

Career & Personal Development

Community Service

Classes begin January 5, 2021 and end March 15, 2021. (Students must have their own sticks and pad.)

Tuition is $150/session. Students interested in scholarships or with general questions should contact Joey B. Banks at blackstardrumline@gmail.com.