RSVP for Black Wellness is Revolutionary Initiative

media release: Urban Triage and Nothing Was Given, LLC--a Black-owned and operated personal fitness company, has partnered to launch the "Black Wellness is Revolutionary" Initiative to support Black women and youth in reaching their health goals.

Regular exercise can profoundly positively impact depression, anxiety, and ADHD. It also relieves stress, improves memory, helps you sleep better, and boosts your overall mood. And you don't have to be a fitness fanatic to reap the benefits, and research indicates that modest amounts of exercise can make a real difference. No matter your age or fitness level, you can learn to use exercise as a powerful tool to deal with mental health problems, improve your energy and outlook, and get more out of life.

And Urban Triage is here for it! Each participant will receive access to boot camp training 3X a week and a meal plan. Our workout facility is a children-friendly environment.

Boot camp kicks off on March 9, 2022. Apply here.

Boot Camp Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays at 6 AM or 7 AM, and Saturdays at 8 AM, at 5018 Blazing Star Dr Madison, WI 53718.

Donations to help support the program can be made here.