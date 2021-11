ONLINE: Black Women, Elder Care & Self-Care: Let's Talk Caregiving!

media release: Join the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness Wed., Nov. 10, for Morning Coffee!

Morning Coffee returns tomorrow, Wed, Nov 10th, 9-10am CST for a a special episode in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month!

Join us for 'Black Women, Elder Care & Self-Care: Let's Talk Caregiving' with special guests:

Jessi Evans Kendall, BSN, RN

UW Health & UW School of Nursing

Dr. Andrea Gilmore Bykovskyi, PhD, RN

University of Wisconsin School of Nursing

Deana Wright, Diversity & Inclusion Manager

NewBridge Madison