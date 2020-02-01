Black Women's Wellness Center Grand Opening

press release: It's Time to Celebrate Together!

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12-3pm, 6601 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite A2, Madison, WI 53719

After many months and lots of planning and preparation, it's time to CELEBRATE! Join The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for our Grand Opening, as we greet and THANK YOU, Community, for helping us to take this step to open Dane County's first Black Women's health and wellness center!

There will be brief remarks between 12-1pm, and open visitation thereafter:

12:00-1:00pm: Welcome, Networking and Special Remarks

1:00-3:00pm - Open Visitation

RSVP is requested! Parking is FREE! Light refreshments will be served.