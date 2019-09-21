press release: Join the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness on Saturday, September 21st in Madison, Wisconsin for the 11th Annual Black Women's Wellness Day!

Grab your tickets early while you can, because WE WILL SELL OUT!

Black Women's Wellness Day is Wisconsin's largest health & wellness summit by Black women, for Black women, featuring an energetic & inspiring day of learning, networking, and fun in the company of sisters.

Take part in a mind-body-spirit experience designed to reignite your energy, spark your joy, and refresh your commitment to living your best life.

Conference registration gets you access to:

Free Swag bag

Inspired workshops

Dynamic speakers

Free Fitness demos

A delicious buffet lunch

Free entry into our famous raffle prize drawings

You will also enjoy our bustling Wellness Fair featuring 60+ vendors & exhibitors offering a wealth of life-enhancing products and resources!