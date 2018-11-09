BlacKkKlansman

press release: "Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, successfully manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan with the help of a white surrogate, who eventually becomes head of the local branch." (135mins|USA)

IMDb entry - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7349662/

"As Ron Stallworth approaches the Colorado Springs Police Department building, the camera hangs above him as he walks into frame. With his impressive '70s-era threads and an enviable halo of Afro-formed hair, Stallworth looks as if he has emerged from a funky, soul-filled ether. Using our viewpoint like a mirror, he pats his coif and stares directly at us with a confidence that will be repeatedly tested. His job interview serves as his first quiz.

Weve never had a Black police officer, Stallworth is told. So youll be the Jackie Robinson of the Colorado Springs police department. This analogy is a loaded and telling statement; Robinson was ruthlessly taunted by baseball fans who hurled the ugliest rhetoric at him, to which he could offer no response lest he be seen as uncivilized by the White fans who didnt want him there in the first place."

-Odie Henderson, rogerebert.com

This film is rated R by the MPAA. Children under 17 should be accompanied by an adult.

