× Expand Chad Brown Five people with fishing poles and a pup standing in water. The cast of the 2023 documentary "Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild."

media release: Wingra Boats and Madison Parks invite you to a special screening of the film Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild, followed by a Q&A with the film's producer James Edward Mills. James is an award-winning journalist, Nat Geo Explorer, creator of the Joy Trip Project, and a frequent visitor of Lake Wingra! We're grateful to have the opportunity to show his film.

More about the film Blackwaters:

"Blackwaters encompasses the power of five Black men whose paths have been challenged with loss, defeat, fear, and pain by life’s ups and downs and social injustice challenges black men and black boys face every day. They have fallen into an “endangered species”, only surviving day to day. Through surviving life’s trials, each man has found grace and success in the outdoors, healed and mended by nature’s medicine to the soul, embracing the art of fly fishing and building brotherhood."