Blade of the Immortal
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Japan | 141 min | R | DCP | Dir. Takashi Miike | Japanese w/ English Subtitles
Fri Apr 20 | 9:00 PM; Sat Apr 21 | 8:00 PM; Sun Apr 22 | 3:00 PM
Manji, a highly skilled samurai, becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. He promises to protect a young girl named Rin and help her avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu. The mission will change Manji in ways he could never imagine... the 100th film by master director TAKASHI MIIKE.