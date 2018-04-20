Blade of the Immortal

press release: Japan | 141 min | R | DCP | Dir. Takashi Miike | Japanese w/ English Subtitles

Fri Apr 20 | 9:00 PM; Sat Apr 21 | 8:00 PM; Sun Apr 22 | 3:00 PM

Manji, a highly skilled samurai, becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. He promises to protect a young girl named Rin and help her avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu. The mission will change Manji in ways he could never imagine... the 100th film by master director TAKASHI MIIKE.