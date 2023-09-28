Blades of Steel

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: RK Metal Productions presents three days of metal!

Thursday lineup: FLOTSAM and JETSAM, Riot V, Generation KIll, Misfire, Idol Throne & Desolus 7 pm

Friday lineup: VIO-LENCE, Jag Panzer, Blind Illusion, Haunt, Gothic Knights, Solicitor, Avenger of Blood, Kommand & Bray Road 7 pm

Saturday lineup: EXCITER, Massacre, Artillery, Cardiac Arrest, Morbid Saint, Agresor, Harbinger, Vermillion, Vapor, Kurnugia, Olathia & Lost Tribes of the Moon 7 pm

