Blaine Schultz

to

Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: January's Fourth Friday Songwriter Showcase at The Nutty Bar/ Bandung Indonesian Restaurant features songwriter Blaine Schultz. When Blaine isn't creating music, he's writing about all things musical for Milwaukee's Shepherd Express. Catch Blaine  Friday, January 26, at Bandung 7 to 9 pm.

Info

280Bandung.jpg
Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-255-6910
to
Google Calendar - Blaine Schultz - 2024-01-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blaine Schultz - 2024-01-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blaine Schultz - 2024-01-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blaine Schultz - 2024-01-26 19:00:00 ical