Blaine Schultz
to
Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Haley Eaglestar Photography
Blaine Schultz on stage.
Blaine Schultz
media release: January's Fourth Friday Songwriter Showcase at The Nutty Bar/ Bandung Indonesian Restaurant features songwriter Blaine Schultz. When Blaine isn't creating music, he's writing about all things musical for Milwaukee's Shepherd Express. Catch Blaine Friday, January 26, at Bandung 7 to 9 pm.
Info
Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music