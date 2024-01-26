× Expand Haley Eaglestar Photography Blaine Schultz on stage. Blaine Schultz

media release: January's Fourth Friday Songwriter Showcase at The Nutty Bar/ Bandung Indonesian Restaurant features songwriter Blaine Schultz. When Blaine isn't creating music, he's writing about all things musical for Milwaukee's Shepherd Express. Catch Blaine Friday, January 26, at Bandung 7 to 9 pm.