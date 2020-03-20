Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina

Google Calendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

press release: C ountry music superstar Blake Shelton championed his friends and heroes this year more than ever, from sharing singles to sharing stages – and he’s not done yet.

The arena-selling, multi-media entertainer will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, March 20, 2020, as part of his “Friends and Heroes 2020” headlining tour.

Info

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Music
414-227-0500
Google Calendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina - 2020-03-20 19:00:00