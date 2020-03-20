Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
press release: C ountry music superstar Blake Shelton championed his friends and heroes this year more than ever, from sharing singles to sharing stages – and he’s not done yet.
The arena-selling, multi-media entertainer will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, March 20, 2020, as part of his “Friends and Heroes 2020” headlining tour.
