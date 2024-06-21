BLAX, Rmllw2llz & DJ DS, Rob Dz

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $20 advance / $25 at the door

The Dreamweaverz Tour, featuring some of the most talented hip hop artists from Milwaukee, Louisville, & Madison, is making a stop at Communication, presented by A-Keysy Productions.

Headlining the show is BLAX, the 2018 Wisconsin Area Music Industry winner for best hip hop artist. Known for his unique style and captivating performances, BLAX is sure to deliver an unforgettable show. Joining him on stage will be the dynamic hip hop duo Rmllw2llz and DJ DS from Louisville, KY. Their energetic performances and infectious beats are guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

But the talent doesn't stop there! The show will also feature the multi-MAMA award winner Rob Dz, inductee to both the American Folklife Center at the Library Of Congress and The National Museum of African American History and Culture as a member of The Story Corps program.

Tickets for this limited capacity event are available for presale at $20 and will be $25 at the door. Please note that attendees must be masked at all times during the event, per the venue's policy.

All information on BLAX and The Dreamweaverz Tour can be found on blaxlife.com

https://thegodegreerecords.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/the_god_degree/

https://www.facebook.com/Longliveblax/

https://robdz.rocks/music/

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.