ONLINE: Blind Boys of Alabama

media release: For this special holiday streaming show, the Blind Boys of Alabama will feature songs from their 2014 "Talkin’ Christmas!" album as well as the band's previous Grammy-winning Christmas recording, "Go Tell It on the Mountain," along with Blind Boys' gospel classics and other gems from their 70-plus-year career.

All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.

Purchasing tickets to live stream shows is a great way to support the Pabst Theater Group and keep its venues alive while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.