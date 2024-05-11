media release: Join us as we host our first Blind Tiger Night Market. Between 5-9pm, there will be something for everyone, including:

— Over a dozen Madison- and Milwaukee-area artists and makers are bringing their crafts

— Opportunities to DIY crafts yourself

— Common Pasta food truck will be feeding us

— Ice Cream Social is bringing dessert

— DJ Dudley Noon will be spinning records

— Working Draft is releasing a new beer, Blind Tiger Amber Alt!

Enjoying great beer and food, listening to great tunes, browsing amazing one-of-a-kind crafts, all under the moonlight? Sounds perfect!