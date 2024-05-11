Blind Tiger Night Market
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us as we host our first Blind Tiger Night Market. Between 5-9pm, there will be something for everyone, including:
— Over a dozen Madison- and Milwaukee-area artists and makers are bringing their crafts
— Opportunities to DIY crafts yourself
— Common Pasta food truck will be feeding us
— Ice Cream Social is bringing dessert
— DJ Dudley Noon will be spinning records
— Working Draft is releasing a new beer, Blind Tiger Amber Alt!
Enjoying great beer and food, listening to great tunes, browsing amazing one-of-a-kind crafts, all under the moonlight? Sounds perfect!