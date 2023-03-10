media release: Blind Tiger Pop-Up Art Show and Speak Easy. Eight local artists, vintage MCM furniture, Moroccan rugs and pillows, & Kenyan baskets. Friday, March 10, 3:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday, March 11, 10:00am-3:00pm. 2841 Index Rd., Fitchburg. Find the password for entry closer to the event dates @Blindtigerpopup and facebook.com/ BlindTigerPopUp.