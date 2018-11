press release: 31st Annual Blizzard Blast – Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm, at The Red Mouse, 3738 County Road P, Cross Plains, WI 53531

Tickets $20 each (includes dinner buffet, beer and soda). Dinner from 5:00 – 6:00, Live Auction from 8:00 – 8:45 pm. 8:45 cash raffle drawing $1,000 grand prize