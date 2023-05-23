media release: Block Printing: Tuesday, May 23 | 6-8PM

Come learn to block print! Block printing is an ancient process that is widely used today in both paper and fabric applications. In this workshop you will be led through the ideation process, carve your own soft-kut block, and learn how to print multiples on paper. Registration opens 2 weeks prior to the event.

The Bubbler at Madison Public Library is welcoming a new Artist-in-Residence at Pinney Library. Bernie Witzack of Bernie & Zuzu is a local printmaker who specializes in unique, one-of-a-kind art, home goods, accessories and prints all done in bright, bold colors with playful shapes. Bernie will be in residence at Pinney Library through October 2023 and will host weekly open studio hours from 2-4PM on Thursdays.

Bernie’s open studio sessions will focus on color, shape, and mark-making in abstraction through the mediums of drawing, collage, printmaking and painting. Bernie will be in the studio from 12-2PM each Thursday to work on their own projects. Visitors are welcome to observe during that time, as well.

"My hope is that the joy I feel when creating comes through...and inspires tiny moments of happiness, joy and wonder," said Bernie.

Throughout the week, Bernie has also organized passive, color-filled projects for library visitors. The activity changes each week and people are invited to participate in it during open library hours, with or without the artist present.

“Bernie is bringing a lot of amazing color and energy to the Pinney Studio! I think library patrons are going to love getting to know Bernie and seeing the space change over time,” said Head Bubblerarian Trent Miller.

Aside from open studio hours, library visitors will have multiple opportunities to explore and learn alongside Bernie throughout the summer. An interactive workshop exploring different mediums is planned for each month of the residency. Registration is required for these workshops and space is limited.