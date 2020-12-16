media release: Asbury United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3:00-6:30pm on Wednesday, December 16th in the Fellowship Hall located at 6101 University Avenue. To donate, please contact blood drive coordinator, Cheryl Glomp at 608-516-0595 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3965 to locate the drive. All donors will receive their choice of a $10 gift card or a long sleeve e-shirt. Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parent permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weight more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 1-800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 10/12/20 are eligible to donate at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors. Mississippi Valley Regional blood center is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 115 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin. MVBRC currently partners with SSM Health St. Mary’s and Stoughton Health.