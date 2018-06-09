press release: This is a play about race. About apartheid, which is technically dead, and racism, which is very much alive. It’s about the to-the-bone love between brothers; the kind that transcends skin color and crosses social chasms. Or not. Family can at times tread a fine line between love and less admirable emotions. Sometimes it even crosses over. These men and their story invite you to explore that complex and compelling contradiction. To dig beneath the surface of what makes us kin, and what happens when we don’t like what we find there. Like all the best plays, Blood Knot is both relatable and searingly intimate. And like all the best plays, it will get under your skin.

June 9-Sept. 28

Featuring: Jim DeVita, Gavin Lawrence