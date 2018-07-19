Blooming Butterflies
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Carolyn Fath
press release:July 19-August 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
Experience the magnificence of free-flying butterflies while strolling through the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Live butterflies emerge from chrysalises daily in the Conservatory, including low-flyers like the playful yellow and black striped zebras and orange julias.
More than a dozen species of butterflies, native to both Wisconsin and the more tropical areas of the southern United States can be seen at various times during the exhibit.
Butterfly Action Day: Friday, August 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Everyone can help conserve the monarch butterfly and a great place to start is by attending Butterfly Action Day, featuring community organizations that share an interest in monarch conservation. Participating organizations include:
- Aldo Leopold Nature Center
- Dane County UW Extension/Dane County Environmental Council
- Friends of Lake Wingra
- Friends of Wisdom Prairie Council
- UW Arboretum