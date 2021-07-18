RSVP for Blooms & Bouquets

media release: Interested in honing your bouquet making skills? Enjoy a stroll through the gardens while learning basic tips on using flowers from your own garden to make bouquets. After the walk, you’ll get a step by step bouquet-making tutorial and an opportunity to design your own bouquet using flowers from Olbrich to take home at the end of the evening!

Wednesday, July 28, 6-7:30 p.m. Register by July 18.

$35/$28 member