Blue Mounds Area Project

press release: "Prairie Restoration (& Annual Meeting)" with Neil Diboll, President of Prairie Nursery in Westfield, WI. Thursday, February 28th at 7pm at the Mount Horeb branch of the State Bank of Cross Plains, 1740 Springdale St., Mount Horeb. Join us for a presentation on “Five Steps for Successful Prairie Establishment,” a guide to doing it right the first time. Neil has dedicated his life to the propagation of native plants and their promotion as uniquely beautiful, ecologically beneficial and sustainable solutions for landscapes and gardens. Free and open to the public.

For more information about joining BMAP, site visits, or other events, please visit www.bluemounds.org, email info@bluemounds.org, or call 608-561-2627.