press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series

June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.

$10/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket

Regular artists at House of Blues-Chicago, The Blue Olives (based out of Madison, WI) have performed over 3500 shows nationally. Known as one of the fiercest jam bands around, they're described as "tight enough to be professional, yet loose enough to be really fun." They feature a hornline, killer vocal harmonies, searing guitar and a funky rhythm section.

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see: