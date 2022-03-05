× Expand courtesy The Blue Olives The Blue Olives

media release: Regular artists at House of Blues- Chicago, The Blue Olives (based out of Madison, WI) have performed over 3500 shows nationally. Once described as "tight enough to be professional. yet loose enough to be really fun..." we feature a hornline, killer vocal harmonies, searing guitar and funky rhythm section. Known as one of the fiercest jam bands around with a huge repertoire, we easily go from playing formal corporate events to large venue rock concert atmospheres.

Influences:

Victor Wooten, Robben Ford, BB King, Frank Zappa, Jeff Beck, John Mayer, Carlos Santana, ZZ Top, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Steely Dan, Jimmy Herring, Jazz is Dead, Miles Davis, Neville Brothers, Maceo Parker, Tower of Power

Instrumentation:

Mr. G - Guitar & Vocals | Johnny - Bass & Vocals

Joe - Drums | Joan- Saxophone & Vocals | Ryan- Saxophone

Todd- Keys & Vocals | Anton- Trombone | Chad- trumpet

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door