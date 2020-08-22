× Expand https://www.facebook.com/densityaltitude/ Blue Spruce

press release: Blue Spruce plays acoustic classic rock, featuring Kyle Donskey, Mark Hoskins and Jeff Stanton.

All music takes place in our open-air greenhouse with tables at least 6' apart. All guests are seated by staff wearing masks. 8216 Watts Rd. Madison 53719 (same building as Brennan's) 608-217-6217