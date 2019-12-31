press release: DESTINATION BLUE YEAR’S EVE (December 31) – It’s all about the blues this year at The Edgewater’s Blue Year’s Eve Party. From the bluegrass music of WheelHouse to the blues styling of the Chris O’Leary Band and The Jimmy’s, the evening is made for music lovers. The party features appetizers, complimentary beer and wine and a champagne toast at midnight. A cash bar will be provided. Single tickets for the event are currently on sale for $95; overnight room packages are available. For further information or to make a reservation call 608.535.8200 or visit www.theedgewater.com