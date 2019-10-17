Bluegrass: A History of an American Art Form

press release: Bill Malone, renowned country music historian, will discuss the sociological and cultural influences which informed bluegrass development. His book, Country Music USA, is considered the definitive history of the genre, and is one of the source materials for Ken Burns' documentary about country music in which Bill is a featured expert.

This program is made possible by a grant from Beyond the Page, an endowment funding humanities programs at Dane County public libraries. More information at www.beyondthepage.info.

Thursday, October 17 at 7pm, Archer Rooms. To register, call 608-827-7403, email info@midlibrary.org, or register online HERE.