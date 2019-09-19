Bluegrass: A History of an American Art Form

press release: Learn about the rich history of traditional bluegrass music at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, September 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bluegrass is an American art form that grew out of the traditional music styles of the working class South, and resonated with music lovers around the world. Bill Malone, renowned country music historian, will discuss the sociological and cultural influences which influenced the development of bluegrass music.

This performance is made possible by support from Beyond the Page, the Madison Community Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This performance is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.