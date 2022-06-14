media release: Hosted by the Southern Wisconsin Bluegrass Music Association Inc.

Masks are required to enter the Brassworks Building (note new location next door), but masks may be removed during the jam. If you have chosen not to get vaccinated, please stay home. Each jammer must sign a liability waiver to be provided by the Goodman Center. The Brassworks Building is usually locked. The door will be unlocked for us from 6:45 to 7:20 pm, so plan to be on time!

On the 1st Tuesday each month Scott Baumann will host the beginner bluegrass jam starting at 7:00 pm in the Rashke Room. Email Scott at sbaumann66@gmail.com

On the 2nd Tuesday each month Dave Bacholl will lead the beginner jam in the Rashke Room. A $5 donation for the instructor will be collected. dbacholl@hotmail.com

On the 3rd Tuesday each month Ellis Bauman & Bobby Batyko will take turns facilitating the beginner jam starting at 7:00 pm in the Rashke Room. A $5 donation for the instructor will be collected. Email ellisabau@aol.com or bbatyko1@gmail.com

On the 4th Tuesday each month Dan Hildebrand will facilitate the beginner jam starting at 7:00 pm in the Rashke Room. A $5 donation for the instructor will be collected. Email danraster@gmail.com