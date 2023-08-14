media release: Blues Dance Madison is a social dancing organization, dedicated to promotion and enjoyment of the blues dance aesthetic. Please join us in supporting blues dance education, music, and events in the Madison and Dane County Wisconsin area. We offer regular lessons, social dance events, and organize group outings to local and regional blues music and dancing events.

Please join us at the Harmony Bar for the Blues Dance Madison monthly lesson and social, on the SECOND MONDAY of every month.

A $5 cover contribution is appreciated. We accept Venmo, PayPal, or cash.

Lesson runs from 7 to 8 PM. Social Dancing follows from 8 to 10 PM.

As with previous Blues Dance Madison socials, proof of Covid-19 vaccination and boosting is required in order to dance. Please be prepared to show your vaccination card or a photo.