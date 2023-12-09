Blues in the Barn
to
Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg 5735 Adams Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53575
media release: Get ready to have a holly, jolly time at the "Blues in the Barn" themed dance at Four Winds Farm! This holiday season, we're turning the barn into a winter wonderland, complete with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and the soulful sounds of the Grouvin Brothers. It's the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends and loved ones. $15.
