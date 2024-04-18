Blues Jam with Andy Smith

media release: A weekly blues jam takes place Thursdays at the Red Rooster. Sign up at 7 pm, house band 8 pm, jam 9 pm.

A fan favorite returns to host the Red Rooster Blues Jam on April 18th as Andy Smith steps back on the stage! His exceptional vocals are a warm complement to his harp instrumentation – come early for best seating!

Other rotating hosts on Thursdays include Tate & the 008 Band and The Usual Suspects.