Blues Jam with Madtown Mannish Boys

media release: We’ll be celebrating Jesse’s birthday at our weekly Blues Jam. Musician sign-ups start at 7 pm. The Mannish Boys perform at 8 with jammers up around 9.

Our friend, Reid Gromnicki, has been an enthusiastic and tireless supporter of music in our community. In addition to being a stellar musician, he tirelessly supports his fellow artists and is an all-around wonderful human being. Reid’s apartment complex was recently evacuated after a tremendous fire, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to move back in or whether he will be able to salvage any of his belongings. All the proceeds from the cover charge ($5 suggested donation) will go to Reid. We’ll also have a tip bucket on stage and all the proceeds from that will go to him.