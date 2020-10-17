BLW Design Previews

press release: We hope you'll join us at one of the New BLW Center Design Previews where you will be able to view preliminary floorplans and provide feedback. These events will all be held outdoors. We ask that all who are able to do so please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

11 am-1 pm, 10/17, Esther Beach; 4-6 pm, 10/20, Lake Point Terrace Apartments; 11 am-1 pm, 10/24, Waunona Park; 7-8 am, 11/3, BLW Center.

Capital campaign: http://www.blwcenter.org/thegatheringplace.html