ONLINE: Blythe Gamble & the Rollin' Dice (album release)

press release:

Blythe Gamble and the Rollin' Dice bring you their latest and greatest; a sizzling hot, 7 track album of soul searching, ear melting, rock you right out of your blue suede shoes BLUES:

Real for the Deal!

Official digital release, April 15 online with a live listening party at 6pm via the facebook event page:https://www.facebook.com/ events/1317042121839136/

Available all over the world wide web, but you gotta get yours here:

www.blythegamblemusic.com

Buy direct from the source and all the proceeds go straight to the magical music maker responsible for this delectable dish (best served hot with a side of slaw)

Born a force to be reckoned with, Blythe Gamble knew from the beginning that she belonged on the stage. She fell in love with music before her young, already tortured heart knew how to handle the melody running thick through her veins. Blythe was welcomed into the world with a rare heart disease and wasn't expected to last long. At the ripe old age of 10, Blythe was faced with the decision to undergo a risky, hopefully life saving heart surgery that had only been attempted 6 times before. She chose to go for it and the surgery was a miraculous success! To this day, Blythe has an infectious lust for life that feeds her passion as a performer. Today this award winning Blues singer gives credit to the music for keeping her sane and focused and will tell you, "Although I have experienced great tragedies in this life, each day I am grateful for my life, my loves, and living my musical dreams that ignite my inner passion". That passion shows up loud and clear in each performance. This woman does not know how to hold back and she absolutely never should!